I'm the Tomu family!
The Tomu family are a group of tiny boards designed to fit inside your USB port. All of the Tomu family have both open source firmware and open source hardware!
Tomu
The original TomuMade by Kosagi!
Available
on Crowd Supply!
Fomu
The FPGA based TomuMade by Kosagi!
Available
on Crowd Supply!
Qomu
The MCU+eFPGA TomuMade by QuickLogic!
Crowdfunding
on Crowd Supply!
Somu
The security TomuMade by SoloKeys!
Available
on Crowd Supply!
Womu
The Wireless TomuMade by Femto!
Under development!
Bomu
The Bluetooth TomuMade by Femto?
Under development!
Help! Which Tomu should I get?
As there are multiple Tomu boards now, it can be confusing to figure out which board to purchase. This guide is designed to help you figure out which Tomu is right for you!
I want to build my own device!
You should build your own Tomu.
I want to play with RISC-V!
You should get the Fomu.
I want to play with FPGAs!
You should get the Fomu.
I can't decided between an MCU and FPGA!
You should get the Qomu.
I need the highest security to protect my accounts!
You should get the Somu, as it supports the latest crypto standards and contains a real random number source.
Help! Which Tomu do I have?
As there are multiple Tomu boards which come in multiple versions, this guide will help you figure out which Tomu board you have!
The PCB of my board is green
You probably have the original Tomu.
The PCB of my board is blue
You probably have the Fomu.
The PCB of my board is black
You probably have the Somu (it might be in a red case).
The PCB of my board is red
You probably have the Qomu.