The Tomu family are a group of tiny boards designed to fit inside your USB port. All of the Tomu family have both open source firmware and open source hardware!

Help! Which Tomu should I get?

As there are multiple Tomu boards now, it can be confusing to figure out which board to purchase. This guide is designed to help you figure out which Tomu is right for you!

I want to build my own device!

You should build your own Tomu.

I want to play with RISC-V!

You should get the Fomu.

I want to play with FPGAs!

You should get the Fomu.

I can't decided between an MCU and FPGA!

You should get the Qomu.

I need the highest security to protect my accounts!

You should get the Somu, as it supports the latest crypto standards and contains a real random number source.